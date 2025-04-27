CEO SSCL Reviews Srinagar's ICCC, ITMS Progress

The meeting showcased the achievements, ongoing operations, and strategic initiatives aimed at future enhancement of these urban systems.

Dr. Owais highlighted the ICCC's vital role as the nerve center of Srinagar's urban management, enabling real-time data monitoring, emergency response coordination, and traffic regulation through the ITMS.

“The ICCC and ITMS are fundamental to our digital transformation efforts, streamlining services, improving traffic flow, and enhancing public safety,” he stated.

He said that SSCL's commitment to integrating advanced technologies, including predictive analytics and smart traffic solutions, is to develop more resilient and efficient urban infrastructure.

During the review, Dr. Owais praised the success of these systems in improving interdepartmental communication, reducing response times, and promoting transparency through data sharing.

He directed officials to continually evaluate operational metrics and identify further opportunities for improvement.

Dr. Owais also announced ambitious plans to expand the capabilities of the ICCC and ITMS, including the integration of predictive analytics for proactive traffic management, upgraded surveillance infrastructure for urban security, and the development of robust citizen feedback mechanisms. These initiatives aim to create a more interactive, responsive, and intelligent urban environment, reinforcing Srinagar's position as a leading smart city.

“Our vision is to build an adaptive, resilient infrastructure that evolves with our city's needs,” said Dr. Owais.l adding,“Through continuous innovation and enhancement of our traffic management systems, we aim to exceed citizen expectations, ensure safety, and improve connectivity and urban living standards.”

This strategic review underscores SSCL's commitment to transforming Srinagar into a safer, smarter, and more inclusive city through innovative technology and forward-looking governance.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now