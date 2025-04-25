'Did Dirty Work For US For Three Decades': Pak Defence Minister Deflects Terrorism Charges After Pahalgam Attack Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint)Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif indirectly admitted that Pakistan as a country has been 'supporting and funding' terrorism for three decades. Asif went on to say that it was a mistake which the country is suffering from.

“Well we have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about three decades, and West, including the Britain,” Asif is heard telling British news channel Sky News after anchor, Yalda Hakim asked you to admit that Pakistan has a long history of funding and supporting terrorist organisations.

Asif's remarks came amid escalating tensions and Pakistan's downgraded diplomatic relations with India after worst-ever terror attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26, mostly tourists, earlier this week.

The anchor responds, so, that is your argument and the minister responds, "...that was a mistake and we suffer for that. And that is why you are asking it to me,"

The Minister went on to say that if Pakistan "had not joined US war against the Soviet Union and later on after 9/11, Pakistan had an unimpeachable track record'

In the same interview, Asif told British news channel Sky News that the worsening ties between the two neighbouring nations post the Pahalgam terror attack might lead to an all-out India-Pakistan war.

The Pahalgam terrorist attack was carried out in the fabled Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam on April 22, a day when United States Vice President JD Vance was in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a state visit to Saudi Arabia.

India responded deciding to shut the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari in Amritsar along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab with immediate effect. India also decided to suspend the Indus water treaty until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

The decisions to downgrade diplomatic ties with Pakistan in view of cross-border links to the Pahalgam terrorist attack were taken in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23.

Pakistan responded with countermeasures as the militaries of both countries remain on high alert with widespread reports suggesting a possibility of punitive strikes by India in response to 22 April Pahalgam terror attack .

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba , is believed to be behind Tuesday's attack, a claim that Mint has not been able to verify. Some reports even suggested that a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, Saifullah Kasuri, alias Khalid, is believed to be the 'mastermind' of the attack. There has not been any official word on these claims yet.

Islamabad has, however, said it 'rejects' India's decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty after the Pahalgam terror attack, adding that it's the lifeline for 240 million Pakistanis.



