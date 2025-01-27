Mannai Automotive Unveils 2025 Cadillac Escalade

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The elevated 2025 Escalade has landed in Qatar, and it brings quite the experience with it. Mannai Automotive Group has transformed its prestigious Cadillac showroom into a luxury immersive space of innovation, named 'Villa Escalade'. The unique launch will take place from January 23rd to February 1st, 2025, and promises exceptional customer experiences, eschewing traditional automotive unveilings.

A haven created with innovation and personalised discovery at the heart of it, 'Villa Escalade' will be open for private viewings, on an only appointment basis. The intimate and exclusive setting allows for genuine one-on-one interactions with each guest, fostering a deeper connection with the brand and the Escalade lifestyle. Beyond a launch moment, this is a moment for Cadillac to celebrate the vehicle's iconic arrival through the eyes of each individual customer.

In attendance to meet guests will be senior officials from Mannai Automotive Group as well as Cadillac Middle East office, further cementing the brands commitment to its loyal customers in the region.

“We are thrilled to introduce the iconic 2025 Escalade to our valued Qatari community through the glamourous“Villa Escalade”. Driving an Escalade is an unparalleled experience, far ahead and beyond getting behind the wheel, said Rajesh Krishnan – President, Mannai Automotive Group.“This launch underscores our commitment to delivering vehicles that embody sophistication and cutting-edge technology, perfectly suited to the discerning tastes of our loyal customers in Qatar. I can't wait to see it on the roads.”

The 2025 Escalade debuts with an array of updates, including a striking interior and exterior refresh. Key features include an unmissable curved pillar-to-pillar 55-inch total diagonal display, power-operated open-and-close doors, bold 24-inch wheels, and cutting-edge lighting technology. With confident performance enhanced by advanced chassis technologies, the new Escalade delivers an elevated driving experience.

'Villa Escalade' includes interactive displays providing information about the vehicle's features, with product experts on hand to offer personalized walkarounds and answer questions. Guests will also have the opportunity to get behind the wheel and experience the Escalade's performance firsthand through conducted test drives.

Every detail within 'Villa Escalade' has been carefully curated to evoke the sophistication and personalized luxury that defines the Cadillac brand. From a bespoke Cadillac Coffee Bar to meticulously designed spaces, the villa embodied the Escalade lifestyle and invites guests to experience it for themselves.