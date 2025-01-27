EQS-News: Branicks Group AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

Branicks wins listed US company as additional tenant for Zircon Tower, Wiesbaden

27.01.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, January 27, 2025 Press release of the Branicks Group AG Branicks wins listed US company as additional tenant for Zircon Tower, Wiesbaden

3,083 sqm newly let in Zircon Tower

Lease runs for 3 years Flexible floor plans and attractive office space in prime location Frankfurt am Main, January 27, 2025. Branicks Group AG (“Branicks”), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, one of Germany's leading listed real estate companies, has leased additional office space in the Zircon Tower in Wiesbaden. The new tenant for a total of 3,083 square meters of office space is a listed US company. The lease in the 18-storey building in a prime location in Wiesbaden was signed at the end of December and runs for 3 years. “We are delighted to have gained yet another international company as a tenant for the Zircon Tower in addition to public tenants and a number of other private companies. The Zircon Tower offers attractive office space in an absolutely prime location in Wiesbaden and is an excellent location thanks to its proximity to the main railway station and its perfect connections to Frankfurt and Frankfurt Airport,” said Christian Fritzsche, Chief Operating Officer of Branicks Group AG.“Once again, this new letting demonstrates the appeal of attractive locations and properties. With our market expertise, regional presence and international network, we successfully bring stakeholders together and create real win-win situations for everyone involved.” The Zircon Tower in a central location in the Hessian state capital of Wiesbaden offers attractive floor plans and flexible office working environments on 18 floors. The building at Gustav-Stresemann-Ring 12-16, within walking distance of Wiesbaden's main railway station, was completed in 1973 and has a total usable area of 26,000 square meters and around 350 parking spaces. With a height of 70 meters, it is the tallest building in the city after the Marktkirche. It is part of the Branicks Group AG's own real estate portfolio (Commercial Portfolio). About Branicks Group AG:

Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate as well as renewable assets with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of September 30, 2024, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 12.1 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments. The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales. In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields. The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4). The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM. For more details, go to PR Contact Branicks Group AG: Stephan Heimbach Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Phone +49 69 9454858-1569 ... IR Contact Branicks Group AG: Jasmin Dentz Neue Mainzer Strasse 32-36 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Phone +49 69 9454858-1492 ...

27.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Branicks Group AG Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36 60311 Frankfurt am Main Germany Phone: +49 69 9454858-1492 Fax: +49 69 9454858-9399 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, DE000A12T648, DE000A2GSCV5, DE000A2NBZG9 WKN: A1X3XX, A12T64, A2GSCV, A2NBZG Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange EQS News ID: 2074673

End of News EQS News Service