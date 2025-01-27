AIR INDIA CELEBRATES REPUBLIC DAY WITH AR SKY PARADE

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 27 January 2025: Air India, India’s leading global airline, is reimagining Republic Day celebrations with an initiative that embodies the unity, shared pride and aspirations of the nation. Central to this celebration is the airline’s innovative "Sky Parade," an Augmented Reality (AR) experience launched today, connecting Indians worldwide. Unveiled with a short that captures the essence of modern India, the AR filter invites people from across the globe to witness Air India’s fleet clad in the new livery orchestrating a sky parade in the sky.



The heart-warming Republic Day film captures the excitement and emotions of an Indian family as they gear up to celebrate this significant day. At the centre of the story is the youngest member of the family, an 8-year-old girl brimming with excitement to attend the Republic Day Parade in person but is left disheartened to learn that the experience is confined to a TV screen at home. As the girl steps outside, she encounters a stunning twist as her grandfather surprises her with an experience of Air India’s fleet majestically soaring high and bringing the parade to life in an entirely unexpected way. The sky transforms into a dynamic display of India’s pride through an augmented reality filter. This reimagined Republic Day experience immerses both the family and viewers in a vivid celebration.



The Sky Parade’s AR experience invites individuals to be part of this innovation that transcends geographical boundaries, allowing anyone, anywhere, to participate. By simply scanning a QR code and pointing the phone skyward, participants witness an awe-inspiring aerial display of Air India’s fleet turning the open skies into a spectacle. This initiative not only connects people across the globe but also fosters a deeper sense of connection to Indian heritage and shared national pride.



Set against the backdrop of relatable family dynamics, this innovative feature enhances the tradition of the Republic Day parade, transforming it into an inclusive and memorable event. The open skies represent India’s infinite spirit and aspirations, bridging the nation’s legacy with its limitless potential of the future. The film strikes a beautiful balance between warmth, pride, and innovation, reflecting India’s unity and progress through the prism of modern technology. With Air India’s fleet at the core of the spectacle, the event becomes a tribute to both tradition and transformation.

Air India’s Sky Parade is more than just an event—it’s an invitation to all Indians to celebrate their pride, heritage, and unity.







