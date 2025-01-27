West Indies Secures Historic Victory Against Pakistan In Multan Test

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The West Indies triumphed over Pakistan by 120 runs in the final match of the two-Test series, marking their first Test win in Pakistan since 1990.

Chasing a target of 245 runs, Pakistan's batting lineup faltered and was bundled out for 133 on the third day. Key players, including Saud Shakeel (13), Kashif Ali (1), Salman Ali Agha (15), Sajid Khan (7), Nauman Ali (6), and Mohammad Rizwan (25), failed to make significant contributions.

Earlier, Pakistan faced early setbacks in their second innings on the second day, losing four wickets for just 76 runs. Skipper Shan Masood and Mohammad Harira both fell for 2 runs, while Kamran Ghulam and Babar Azam managed 19 and 31 runs, respectively.

The West Indies began with a slender 9-run lead in their second innings. Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and Makail Louis set the foundation with a 50-run opening stand before Louis fell for 7. Amir Jangoo joined Brathwaite to take the score to 92 before Nauman Ali dismissed Brathwaite for 52.

Despite losing wickets regularly, contributions from Tagenarine Chanderpaul (35) and Sinclair (28) took the West Indies' total to 244, setting a challenging target for Pakistan. Nauman Ali and Sajid Khan starred with the ball, claiming four wickets each, while Abrar Ahmed and Kashif Ali picked up one each.

In the first innings of the match, the West Indies were bowled out for 163, with Pakistan managing only 154 in reply.

The series, tied 1-1, saw Pakistan winning the first Test, but the West Indies' resilience in the second Test delivered a memorable victory.