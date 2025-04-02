Omnitrax Adds BNSF Railway Executive In Planned CEO Succession

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Colby's real estate development expertise is the ideal complement to our rail and real estate logistics platform," said The Broe Group Founder Pat Broe. "The current demand for domestic rail served sites is unprecedented and OmniTRAX continues to deliver award-winning projects for industry leaders across North America. Colby's dynamic real estate experience pairs perfectly with OmniTRAX Chairman David Garin's BNSF Railway commercial relationships and Dean Piacente's CSX Transportation expertise to create an unparalleled national knowledge network to drive company-wide growth."

Tanner's career accomplishments include the oversight of BNSF's industrial products group as well as the management of billions of dollars in project site selection, construction, and real estate development. Colby began his career with the Missouri Department of Economic Development and broadened his industrial project site selection experience with Carter & Burgess. Tanner was tapped by Walmart to manage industrial development and retail expansion for nearly a decade before being appointed to oversee the western United States real estate footprint for Sam's Club. Colby joined BNSF in 2015 and earned continued responsibility expansion, culminating with his 2021 ascent to Group Vice President for Industrial Products.

"Colby is well positioned to lead our immediate and long-term company growth," said OmniTRAX Board Chairman David Garin. "His extensive real estate development expertise and proven Class I rail record provide tremendous resources to grow the OmniTRAX North American Rail Network. First and last mile rail service is essential to domestic rail growth and Colby will help us accelerate expanded rail access for the intense customer demand we are experiencing throughout North America."

Tanner sees great opportunity in OmniTRAX's entrepreneurial approach to bringing customers to rail through the company's fully integrated rail and real estate development capacity. Paired with the rail network's customer-centric culture and its industry-leading safety performance, Colby sees limitless potential for OmniTRAX.

"OmniTRAX is the fastest growing domestic railroad for good reason. Their growth strategy, resources, and leadership are unique," said OmniTRAX CEO Colby Tanner. "The competitive benefits of pairing rail and real estate are undeniable. At BNSF Railway, I have seen its powerful impact on supply chains across industry and I am excited to lead a company that recognizes this transformative power."

The Missouri native holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Missouri as well as a Master of Arts degree from Missouri State University. Colby and his family will relocate to Colorado, OmniTRAX's corporate headquarters.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America's largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. For more information visit omnitrax .

About The Broe Group

Founded in 1972, The Broe Group is a private, multi-billion-dollar investment group with diversified holdings in real estate, rail, infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water, healthcare and technology throughout 37 North American states and provinces. Its deep operational knowledge derived from owning and operating multi-billion-dollar businesses and the global economic insights gleaned from serving its vast Fortune 500 clientele are strategic differentiators. The Broe Group's entrepreneurial focus enables it to find true value wherever it resides. For more information, visit broe.

