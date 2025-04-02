Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Finland Donates Ambulances, Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

Finland Donates Ambulances, Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine


2025-04-02 03:16:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nine ambulances and a shipment of humanitarian aid have arrived in Ukraine from Finland.

The Finnish Embassy in Ukraine announced the donation on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Finnish volunteer organizations delivered nine ambulances and humanitarian cargo to Ukraine thanks to the incredible efforts of Finnish organizations Pro patria Suomi-Ukraina Ry, Lions Clubs International, the Society of Ukrainians in Finland, and Ukrainians of Tampere," the embassy said.

Finnish Ambassador Tarja Fernandez emphasized Finland's unwavering support for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war, reaffirming that this support continues.

"Finland stands by you and supports Ukraine as long as it's needed," the ambassador added.

Read also: British volunteers deliver 23 off-road vehicles to Ukrainian defenders

With Ukrainian partners U-crane LLC and the Dobrobut Charitable Foundation, the ambulances will be distributed to the areas in greatest need.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, British volunteers visiting the Lviv region recently donated 23 off-road vehicles to Ukrainian forces as part of the "Pickups for Peace" initiative.

Photo credit: Finnish Embassy in Ukraine

MENAFN02042025000193011044ID1109383473

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search