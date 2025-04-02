Finland Donates Ambulances, Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Nine ambulances and a shipment of humanitarian aid have arrived in Ukraine from Finland.

The Finnish Embassy in Ukraine announced the donation on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Finnish volunteer organizations delivered nine ambulances and humanitarian cargo to Ukraine thanks to the incredible efforts of Finnish organizations Pro patria Suomi-Ukraina Ry, Lions Clubs International, the Society of Ukrainians in Finland, and Ukrainians of Tampere," the embassy said.

Finnish Ambassador Tarja Fernandez emphasized Finland's unwavering support for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war, reaffirming that this support continues.

"Finland stands by you and supports Ukraine as long as it's needed," the ambassador added.

With Ukrainian partners U-crane LLC and the Dobrobut Charitable Foundation, the ambulances will be distributed to the areas in greatest need.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, British volunteers visiting the Lviv region recently donated 23 off-road vehicles to Ukrainian forces as part of the "Pickups for Peace" initiative.

Photo credit: Finnish Embassy in Ukraine