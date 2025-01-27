AFU Repel Russian Assault Near Vovchansk
1/27/2025 1:11:27 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled an assault towards Vovchansk, neutralizing 42 Russian invaders and destroying four enemy infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs).
Footage of the operation was shared on facebook by the Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Group, as reported by Ukrinform.
The combat clashes involved Russian assault groups and soldiers from the 113th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, alongside units of border guards and rangers.
As a result of the engagement, 37 Russian soldiers were eliminated, five were wounded. Additionally, four enemy IFVs were destroyed.
Read also: Ukrainian forces maintaining buffer zone
in Russia
to safeguard Sumy
and Kharkiv
– Zelensky
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Russian forces recently attempted to breach defensive lines near the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region.
