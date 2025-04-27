Bengaluru-Bound Air India Express Passengers Stranded Over 28 Hours In Saudi Arabia Due To 'Repeated Technical Failures'

MENAFN - Live Mint) With Air India flight IX484 delayed due to repeated 'technical snags', more than 150 Bengaluru-bound passengers were stranded at Dammam's King Fahad International Airport for over 24 hours, reported Times of India. The flight was slated to leave at 8.30 pm on 25 April.

According to the report, the passengers were informed by the airline officials on 26 April that the technical issues were 'temporarily fixed' after an overnight delay. Additionally, the passengers were instructed to board at 1.30 PM (KSA time); however, when the aircraft taxied to the runway, it halted abruptly, leaving passengers in doubt about a clear resolution.

Later, at midnight, the flight finally took off, but by that time, several passengers had taken to social media to provide the live status of the flight. They also expressed grave concerns over the safety standards, lack of transparency, and poor crisis management by the airline's ground staff.

"This is not just management; it is sheer negligence. Passenger lives are being put at serious risk," TOI quoted a distressed traveller as saying.

