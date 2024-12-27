The Most Instagrammable Eateries In Srinagar

The perfume of freshly made French breads and sweets reigns supreme inside“Le Délice” at the Boulevard on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar. Additionally, everyone is enamoured with the aroma and the“melt-in-your-mouth” cakes and desserts that the establishment serves, including politicians, diplomats, visitors, and locals. French bread, cookies, almond slices, French hearts, chocolate fillings, walnuts, lemon tarts, chocolate walnut tarts, pastries, cakes, and other treats are among the specialities that Le Delice is renowned for.

Bonus points for their Fresh fruit pastry!

This stylish café in Srinagar provides the ideal fusion of peace, bakery goods, and visually stunning shots that are sure to wow your followers and friends.



The Backyard Grill Garden and Art Cafe

Visit this cafe if you want a tranquil experience such as having coffee in your backyard! Tucked away in the middle of Rajbagh, this place is sure to enchant you with its cuisine and design. It's also wise for you to keep an eye out for all that is approaching if you enjoy the outdoors and the arts cafe's primary architectural theme is natural raw materials, which are complemented by unique pots with a variety of outdoor plant species. They are positioned organically to make a light and comfortable area. The area is perfect for meetings, get-togethers, or even people looking for a quiet spot because of the surrounding plants cafe definitely merits special attention when it comes to being instagrammable,both for its interiors that have a really positive vibe and its façade that is covered with plants.

Bonus points for their playlist! Class apart!

So, the next time you visit Kashmir, get ready to unwind at this magical cafe

.



Chai Jaai

The renowned Cotswold tea shops served as the inspiration for Chai Jaai, a tea room located in the centre of Srinagar in the Kashmir valley. Offering a breathtaking panorama of the ancient Jehlum river embankment, Chai Jaai provides an ideal environment for a get together in Kashmir provide a special chance to explore both regional culinary customs and international tea traditions. A visual delight is the exquisite assortment of teapots, cups, saucers, and samovars with a Turko-Persian flair! Photographs of Kashmir from history and culture line the walls and the stairway at the entry. Actually, there is a picture gallery with lovely images of Kashmir's royal families and tourism destinations,this place,Chai Jaai, deserves to be on your Instagram feed.

Tao Restaurant

Not only has Srinagar, the“city of gardens,” a reputation for pulling off the unbelievable, but it also boasts a vibrant garden cafe culture and mouthwatering cuisine guessed it correctly-Tao Cafe is a cafe that has a garden-like landscape.A lovely restaurant in the centre of Srinagar,its intricate workmanship and vibrant atmosphere will leave you in awe cafe values the aesthetics of the rich natural surroundings. It's the ideal spot to grab some adorable photos for your Instagram while indulging in delectable cuisine.

Cafe Emerald

The gram always has a particular place for picturesque vistas and sunsets. Hence, Cafe Emerald ought to be your next destination if you've been waiting to enjoy the flavours of your coffee while watching the sunset on Foreshore road Kashmir's one of the most scenic café, without a doubt, is Cafe Emerald. The entrance's tiny route creates a sense of going from low to high and from dark to light. The cafe abruptly grows larger and brighter once inside. Visitors to the cafe are able to touch the flowers, leaves, and untamed environment. The cafe is surrounded by flowers, shrubs, and many kinds of vines in addition to large and small trees surpasses all expectations with its decadent menu, exuberant atmosphere, and breathtaking view of Dal place is definitely worth adding to your Instagram feed because of its forest like vibe.

Hukus Bukus

Hukus Bukus is a theme-based garden cafe that is so tranquil and serene that it practically makes you want to live there. The name alone transports you back to your childhood outdoor cafe offers a fresh air environment for relaxing while indulging in delectable food and coffee place, seems like an idea of incorporating the garden into the home which gives it a welcoming“indoor but outdoor” atmosphere. There are many delicacies

available at this garden cafe, so definitely give them a try. This place's aesthetics are really beneficial for improving your Instagram game.



The author is an intern at Kashmir Observer

