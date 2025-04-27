Temperatures In Qatar To Spike Further In Coming Days

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Rising temperatures will continue over the next two days, according to a forecast by the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD).

Sharing a forecast map contoured in shades of orange, QMD said that the temperatures will witness a rise starting today, April 27, and will continue for the next two days. The maximum temperatures during this period will reach mid-40 degrees Celsius in some areas.



"This period is characterized as a phase of thermal changes due to the increased influence of the heat low-pressure system over the region," the Department said in a statement.