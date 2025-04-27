403
UNRWA: Gaza Faces Flour Shortage Amid Ongoing Blockade
(MENAFN) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) announced on Sunday that its flour supplies in Gaza have been exhausted as Israel continues to limit the flow of food and humanitarian aid.
"UNRWA flour supplies also ran out earlier this week," the agency stated via the social media platform X. "Hunger is getting worse in Gaza. People, including many children, are hoping to get some food to survive through the warm meals distributed by charities."
The agency also emphasized that "About 3,000 of our trucks loaded with life-saving aid are ready to enter Gaza," while urging the international community to lift the blockade, which would enable crucial aid to reach over 2 million Palestinians.
Since March 2, Israel has blocked all humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, and after ending a two-month ceasefire with Hamas on March 18, it resumed its air and ground attacks on the region.
As of Sunday, Gaza health officials reported that Israeli airstrikes have resulted in 2,151 deaths and 5,598 injuries. The overall death toll in Gaza since the war began in October 2023 has now reached 52,243, with 117,639 people injured.
In addition, the UN World Food Programme revealed on Friday that its food stocks in Gaza had been depleted as the closure of border crossings persists.
