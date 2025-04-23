403
Anaqa Revolutionizes Retro Gaming In UAE With Launch Of R36S Console Featuring 20,000 Classic Titles
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Anaqa, the UAE's fastest-growing e-commerce platform for gaming technology, today announced the official launch of the R36S Retro Gaming Console, setting a new standard for nostalgic entertainment in the region. This cutting-edge handheld device brings together decades of gaming history with modern technological innovation.
Key Features Redefining Retro Gaming:
. Unprecedented 20,000-Game Library - The most comprehensive retro collection ever offered in a handheld console
. Premium 3.5" IPS Display - Delivering crystal-clear visuals that enhance classic gaming experiences
. Advanced Linux Architecture - Providing superior performance and customization capabilities
. Industry-Leading 128GB Storage - Offering expansive space for game saves and modifications
"With the R36S, we're not just selling a gaming console - we're preserving gaming heritage," said Ali, CEO at Anaqa. "This device represents the perfect marriage of nostalgic gameplay and modern technology, designed specifically for the UAE's passionate gaming community."
Market Differentiators:
. Exclusive UAE distribution rights through Anaqa
. Complimentary personalized engraving service
. Dedicated local customer support and warranty coverage
. Lightning-fast delivery across all Emirates
The R36S is now available for purchase exclusively through Anaqa's online store, with special launch pricing for early adopters.
For media inquiries, review units, or executive interviews, please contact:
Email: ...
Phone: +971 54 233 5333
Web:
About Anaqa:
Anaqa has established itself as the UAE's premier destination for gaming technology and innovative electronics since [year founded]. Committed to bringing cutting-edge products to the Middle Eastern market, Anaqa combines global quality standards with localized customer service.
