Putin, US Envoy Steve Witkoff Meet in Moscow

2025-04-27 08:10:58
(MENAFN) A discussion between Russian Leader Vladimir Putin and U.S. presidential representative Steve Witkoff commenced in Moscow on Friday, as reported by the Kremlin.

The presidential press office shared a video that depicted Putin and Witkoff exchanging greetings with a handshake and having a short conversation.

“How are you, Mr. President?” Witkoff asked. “Fine, thanks,” Putin replied, offering a polite nod in response.

In addition to Putin, the Russian team involved in the meeting includes his international affairs advisor, Yury Ushakov, and Kirill Dmitriyev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

