Jasprit Bumrah Surprises Fans At Coldplay's Final Concert In Ahmedabad, Chris Martin Sings 'Do Not Enjoy...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Celebrated Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah made a surprise appearance at Coldplay's final concert at the Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on Sunday. And within minutes, the British rock band's front man, Chris Martin crafted a song for the bowler.

“We do not enjoy....watching you destroy England, with wicket after wicket..” sang Chris Martin for his 'beautiful brother'.

The cherry on top? Chris Martin even hailed Bumrah as the“best bowler in the whole of cricket.”

| Coldplay Ahmedabad: 'What the heck!' Chris Martin 'arrives' on scooter for shows

The crowd erupted in joy as Jasprit Bumrah appeared on the grand screen. Chris continued to sing, and Bumrah was all smiles.

Coldplay and Jasprit Bumrah

This is not the first time that Coldplay has paid a tribute to ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Chris Martin has mentioned Jasprit Bumrah during the Mumbai concert as well, and in a way one can never think of.

While singing 'A Sky Full of Stars', Chris Martin suddenly stopped his performance and said:“Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage."

Martin went on thanking his fans and added, "He (Bumrah) says he needs to bowl at me now."

| Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Coldplay's King Khan tribute at Mumbai concert

Coldplay's tribute for Jasprit Bumrah does not end just there. Chris Martin even showcased a clip of Bumrah's iconic yorker that led to England's crumbling defeat against India during the Test tour in 2024.

“This made me smile! Incredible vibe at the @coldplay concert in Mumbai (from what I've seen here) and even more special to be mentioned,” Jasprit Bumrah had written on X (formerly Twitter).

Chris Martin celebrates Republic Day

"Happy Republic Day, India!" Coldplay front man Chris Martin greeted the crowd before he kicked off his final performance at Ahmedabad. The British singer also sang "Vande Mataram".