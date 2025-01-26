(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

DIPR Celebrates Republic Day

Srinagar- Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) today celebrated Republic Day at Complex , Rail Head Complex.

Director Information, Jatin Kishore, unfurled the tricolour and paid high tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of nation.

On the occasion, the Director alongwith the officers and officials of the department also paid floral tributes to Anil Kumar Abrol (Field Publicity Officer), Harbans Singh (Projector Operator) and Anchal Singh (Projector Operator) who attained martyrdom, while performing their duties on this day in 1995.

Joint Director Information (Hqrs), Joint Director Information, Jammu, Deputy Director (Central), Deputy Director AV, Deputy Director (PR), Jammu, Accounts Officer, Information Officers, Administrative Officer and other officials of the department were also present on the occasion.