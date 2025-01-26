UNICEF: Nearly Quarter Of Billion Children's Schooling Disrupted By Climate Crises In 2024

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
At least 242 million students in 85 countries had their
schooling disrupted by extreme climate events in 2024, including
heatwaves, tropical cyclones, storms, floods, and droughts,
exacerbating an existing learning crisis, according to a new
UNICEF analysis.
For the first time,
Learning Interrupted: Global Snapshot of Climate-Related School
Disruptions in 202 – released on International Day of
Education – examines climate hazards that resulted in either school
closures or the significant interruption of school timetables, and
the subsequent impact on children from pre-primary to upper
secondary level.
Heatwaves were the predominant climate hazard shuttering schools
last year, with over 118 million students affected in April alone,
according to the data. Bangladesh and the Philippines experienced
widespread school closures in April, while Cambodia shortened the
school day by two hours. In May, temperatures spiked to 47 degrees
Centigrade/116 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of South Asia, placing
children at risk of heat stroke.
“Children are more vulnerable to the impacts of weather-related
crises, including stronger and more frequent heatwaves, storms,
droughts and flooding,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine
Russell.“Children's bodies are uniquely vulnerable. They heat up
faster, they sweat less efficiently, and cool down more slowly than
adults. Children cannot concentrate in classrooms that offer no
respite from sweltering heat, and they cannot get to school if the
path is flooded, or if schools are washed away. Last year, severe
weather kept one in seven students out of class, threatening their
health and safety, and impacting their long-term education.”
Some countries experienced multiple climate hazards. For
example, in Afghanistan, in addition to heatwaves, the country
experienced severe flash floods that damaged or destroyed over 110
schools in May, disrupting education for thousands of students.
Meanwhile, the most frequent climate-induced disruptions
occurred in September - the start of the school year in many parts
of the world. At least 16 countries suspended classes at this
critical academic point due to extreme weather events, including
Typhoon Yagi, which impacted 16 million children in East Asia and
the Pacific.
According to the analysis, South Asia was the most affected
region with 128 million students facing climate-related school
disruptions last year, while in East Asia and the Pacific, 50
million students' schooling was affected. El Niño continued to have
a devastating impact on Africa, with frequent heavy rainfall and
floods in East Africa, and severe drought in parts of Southern
Africa.
Rising temperatures, storms, floods, and other climate hazards
can damage school infrastructure and supplies, hamper routes to
school, lead to unsafe learning conditions, and impact students'
concentration, memory, and mental and physical health.
In fragile contexts, prolonged school closures make it less
likely for students to return to the classroom and place them at
heightened risk of child marriage and child labour. Evidence shows
that girls are often disproportionately affected, facing increased
risks of dropping out of school and gender-based violence during
and after disasters.
Globally, education systems were already failing millions of
children. A lack of trained teachers, overcrowded classrooms, and
differences in the quality of – and access to – education have long
been creating a learning crisis that climate hazards are
exacerbating.
The analysis shows almost 74 per cent of affected students last
year were in low and lower-middle income countries, but no region
was spared. Torrential rains and floods hit Italy in September,
disrupting schooling for over 900,000 students as well as Spain in
October, halting classes for 13,000 children.
The report notes that schools and education systems are largely
ill-equipped to protect students from these impacts, as
climate-centered finance investments in education remain strikingly
low, and global data on school disruptions due to climate hazards
is limited.
UNICEF works with governments and partners to support the
modification and construction of climate-resilient classrooms to
protect children from severe weather. In Mozambique, for example,
children are being repeatedly impacted by cyclones, with the
country hit by Cyclone Chido and Cyclone Dikeledi in the past two
months alone, affecting 150,000 students. In response, UNICEF has
supported the building of over 1,150 climate-resilient classrooms
in nearly 230 schools in the country.
In November, UNICEF warned in its State of the World's
Children report that climate crises are expected to become
more widespread between 2050 - 2059, with eight times as many
children exposed to extreme heatwaves, and three times as many
exposed to extreme river floods, compared to the 2000s.
UNICEF is calling on world leaders and the private sector to act
urgently to protect children from increasing climate impacts
by:
Ensuring national climate plans – including Nationally
Determined Contributions and National Adaptation Plans – strengthen
child-critical social services, such as education, to be more
climate smart and disaster resilient, and contain adequate emission
reduction pledges to prevent the worst impacts of climate
change.
Investing in disaster resilient and climate-smart learning
facilities for safer learning.
Accelerating financing to improve climate resiliency in the
education sector, including investing in proven and promising
solutions.
Explicitly integrating climate change education and
child-responsive commitments across the board.
“Education is one of the services most frequently disrupted due
to climate hazards. Yet it is often overlooked in policy
discussions, despite its role in preparing children for climate
adaptation,” said Russell.“Children's futures must be at the
forefront of all climate related plans and actions.”
