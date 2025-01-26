Latvian TV Operator's Submarine Cable Damaged In Baltic Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Early Sunday morning, an underwater fiber-optic cable of the Latvian State and Television Center (LVRTC) was damaged in the Baltic Sea.

That's according to DELFI , Ukrinform reports.

"Currently, there are reasons to believe that the cable is significantly damaged and that the damage was caused by external influences," said Vineta Sprugaine, Head of Corporate Communications at LVRTC.

The company explains that the Center's transmission monitoring system recorded data transmission interruptions on the Ventspils - Gotland (Sweden) section.

Currently, LVRTC continues to provide services using other data transmission routes.

NATO to enhance military presence in Baltic Sea following damage to undersea

The Center noted that at the moment there may be a delay in data transfer speed, but this does not affect end users in Latvia for the most part.

In cooperation with tech partners, LVRTC ran system testing and network measurements using equipment in Ventspils.

LVRTC informed the relevant services of the incident. The Center also facilitated the opening of a criminal case.

Given that the cable is laid under the Baltic Sea over 50 meters below the sea surface, the type of damage will only be determined once repair work begins.

Prime Minister Evika Siliņa convened a meeting of the responsible ministries and services.

LVRTC is the main operator of the radio and television broadcasting network in Latvia. LVRTC operates parts of the state-owned mobile operator Latvijas mobilais telefons (LMT).

NATO must establish naval patrols to protect transatlantics – expert

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two fiber-optic cables were damaged in November, one between Finland and Germany and the other between Sweden and Lithuania, raising suspicions of sabotage.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced that the North Atlantic Alliance is launching the Baltic Sentry mission to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.