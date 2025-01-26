Russian Forces Launch Over Ten Attacks On Nikopol District
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces shelled the Nikopol district in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, more than ten times on January 26, causing significant damage.
Dnipropetrovsk Region Governor Serhii Lysak shared the news on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"The enemy used FPV drones and heavy artillery to target the district center, as well as the Marhanets and Pokrovske rural communities. A private house and two buses were damaged. No injuries were reported," the post said.
Later updates revealed additional damage. Lysak noted that a transport enterprise in Nikopol sustained damage during the overnight artillery shelling.
"Upon further inspection, rescuers discovered that the Synelnykove district was also affected by yesterday's attack. A power line and an agricultural enterprise were hit," he added.
