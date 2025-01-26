Qatar Hosts Round 2 Of Passione Ferrari Club Challenge Middle East

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ferrari Middle East hosted the second round of Passione Ferrari Club Challenge Middle East's Season Five, Alfardan Sports Motors Company said in a statement Sunday.

Held at Lusail International Circuit in Qatar on January 24 and 25, the event brought together all Ferraristi from the region for thrilling on-track driving experiences, exclusive track parades, and in-depth coaching sessions led by Ferrari's expert instructors.

The weekend's excitement was inaugurated with a spectacular Ferrari parade, organised by Alfardan Sports Motors, the official Ferrari importer in Qatar, which saw a convoy of Prancing Horses traveling from the Kempinski Marsa Malaz Hotel to the Circuit. The grand procession not only highlighted the shared passion among Ferraristi but also served as a spectacular prelude to the high-octane events that followed.

Throughout the weekend, Passione Ferrari Middle East brought together Ferrari owners and the wider Ferrari community to share their passion through a series of test drives, on-track driving experiences, and exclusive hospitality.

At the exhilarating Club Challenge Middle East, Ferrari's exclusive driving club members showcased their passion and precision behind the wheel of the iconic 488 Challenge Evo. This annual event focused on advancing personal driving expertise, leveraging state-of-the-art telemetry systems to analyse and perfect lap times. Under the expert guidance of Ferrari's professional instructors, participants pushed the boundaries of performance in an environment crafted for shared passion.

This season, the debut of the groundbreaking 296 Challenge, marking the ninth model in the celebrated Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli lineup, added a thrilling dimension to the event. The program was inaugurated with a captivating delivery ceremony on the pitlane, where six immaculate 296 Challenge cars were handed over in front of an enraptured audience. Distinctively, the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge Qatar witnessed a record-breaking participation, with an impressive 25 Challenge cars and 27 Club Challenge members coming together, underscoring the region's devoted passion for the Prancing Horse.

The next thrilling stop on the Passione Ferrari Club Challenge Middle East calendar will be in Bahrain on February 14 and 15, the statement added.

