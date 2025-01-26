Dawlat Shah Residents Want Bridge On Farshghan River

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

MEHTARLAM (Pajhwok): Residents of Farshghan valley in Dawlat Shah district in eastern Laghman province complain the lack of a bridge over the Farshghan river has caused them significant challenges in commuting.

They urged the caretaker to construct a bridge on the river.

Maulvi Sarwaruddin Farotan, an inhabitant and tribal elder of the area, told Pajhwok Afghan News that due to high water level in the Farshghan river, the residents of the valley faced significant challenges in travelling to Mehtarlam, the provincial capital.

He said there was no bridge in the area, and people struggle when crossing the Farshghan river.

He explained:“We have repeatedly shared our problems with officials of the time, but on one has addressed our concerns. We once again urge the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials to address our problems on priority basis.”

Similarly, Dadi Khan Shahrit, a tribal elder from Nilkhan area in the same valley, said they were deprived of all kinds of developmental projects in their region and called on the government to pay special attention to their area.

He stated:“Based on tribal agreements, we construct wooden bridges over the Farshghan river at four points every year, but they all get destroyed due to rising water levels. Therefore, we request the relevant authorities to construct permanent bridge on the river.”

Meanwhile, local officials acknowledge the problems faced by the residents of Farshghan valley and assure that various projects will be implemented in the valley in near future.

Maulvi Zahir Zarkamar, director of rural rehabilitation and development, said they had shared the problem of Farshghan valley residents with provincial administration and concerned ministry.

He expressed hope that the project would be approved and its implementation would start soon.

He stated:“We are striving to convince international organisations to initiate development projects in Mehtarlam, the provincial capital, as well as in the five districts.”

According to reports, the Farshghan valley in Dawlat Shah district, located 90 kilometres from Mehtarlam, encompasses Gumanduk, Paytak, Chashtar, Karik, Manjghan, and Nilkhan valleys. Around 20,000 families live in this area.

kk/ma