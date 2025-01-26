Iranian FM On First Visit To Kabul Since Taliban Takeover

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- Iranian Foreign Abbas Araghchi arrived in Kabul on Sunday; the highest-level visit by an Iranian official since the took over control of Afghanistan in 2021.

Upon arrival on the one-day visit, the Iranian top met his Afghan counterpart Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul. According to a press release by the Afghan of Foreign Affairs, during the meeting, the two officials engaged in discussions on a range of key issues, including bilateral relations, economic cooperation, the situation of Afghan refugees residing in Iran, border management, and water management.

Welcoming his Iranian counterpart, Muttaqi expressed hope that the visit would bring more dynamism to the relations between the two countries, ushering in a new phase of enhanced bilateral cooperation. The Afghan Foreign Minister further said that the two nations should upgrade diplomatic engagement given the shared interests and commonalities. He also updated his counterpart on the improved security situation and the enhanced capabilities of the security forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan following their recent progress, highlighting Afghanistan's newfound stability, after decades of conflict, benefiting the region as a whole.

Muttaqi urged the Iranian delegation to prioritize improving the conditions of Afghan refugees in Iran, reiterating the Islamic Emirate's commitment to the dignified and voluntary repatriation of refugees while acknowledging that the process requires time and collaborative efforts from neighboring countries, including Iran.

In regard to water resource management, pointing out the adverse effects of climate change, Muttaqi assured the Iranian side that Afghanistan remains committed to ensuring equitable water share to the populations of Helmand, Nimroz, Sistan, and Baluchistan, emphasizing that the only limiting factor is the availability of sufficient rainfall.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry quoted Araghchi as acknowledging that stability in Afghanistan directly contributes to stability in Iran, commending the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan for its progress over the past three years, and expressing hope that his visit would mark the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral relations. He proposed closer cooperation between the two countries in the area of combating narcotics, including the exchange of expertise and experiences between relevant authorities.

Furthermore, Dr. Araghchi called for addressing water resource issues as a humanitarian priority and asked for enhanced technical collaboration to transform this matter into an area of cooperation.

In the end, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to following up on the issues discussed and agreeing to continue high-level exchanges to further strengthen bilateral relations. (end)

