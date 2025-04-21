Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Traders Announce April 26 Shutter-Down Strike In Solidarity With Palestine

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR, 20 April 2025 – Trader organizations across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced a province-wide strike on April 26 to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Jamiat Business Forum's Senior Vice President Mushtaq Ahmed Khalil said that all major trader unions across the province, including in Peshawar, have unanimously declared their support for the strike. "This is a collective stand from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's business community against Israeli aggression," he stated.

A special meeting has been scheduled for April 24 in Peshawar to finalize preparations for the strike. According to Khalil, arrangements are already underway, and awareness campaigns are being run on social media to not only ensure a peaceful protest but also to promote a boycott of Israeli products.

Also Read: Rain in North, Heatwave in South: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Braces for Weather Extremes

He added that contacts have been established with various trader associations across the province, and market leaders have assured their full cooperation in closing down businesses on the announced date. Khalil expressed confidence that the strike would be observed successfully in Peshawar and other districts alike.

He further revealed that all major trader organizations in Peshawar have formally backed the strike call, and efforts are also being made to bring transporters on board to maximize the impact of the protest.