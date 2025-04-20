403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump suspends more than USD2bn in Harvard funding due to ‘non-compliance’
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump’s administration has announced the suspension of over $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in federal contracts to Harvard University after the school declined to comply with a set of White House demands.
The move is part of an escalating dispute between the administration and several elite universities over their handling of last year’s pro-Palestinian protests and broader issues of campus governance. Since taking office, Trump has intensified efforts to combat what he describes as rising anti-Semitism on campuses and to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.
Last week, the White House issued Harvard an updated list of requirements it said were necessary to curb anti-Semitism. These included reforms to admissions, hiring, and governance, as well as the elimination of DEI initiatives. Harvard rejected the proposal on Monday, accusing the federal government of trying to undermine the university's autonomy.
Harvard President Alan Garber responded with a statement emphasizing the school’s commitment to addressing anti-Semitism but defending its independence. “The university will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights,” he stated.
Shortly after Harvard’s rejection, the Department of Education announced the funding freeze, citing a failure to protect Jewish students and ensure a productive learning environment. “The harassment of Jewish students is intolerable,” the department said. “Elite universities must commit to real change if they want to continue receiving taxpayer dollars.”
This action follows similar steps against other major institutions. The government previously froze $400 million in funding to Columbia University, which eventually agreed to many of the administration’s terms, earning praise from Jewish groups but criticism from free-speech advocates concerned about government overreach.
Federal funding has also been suspended for the University of Pennsylvania, Brown, Princeton, Cornell, and Northwestern amid ongoing scrutiny from the Trump administration.
The move is part of an escalating dispute between the administration and several elite universities over their handling of last year’s pro-Palestinian protests and broader issues of campus governance. Since taking office, Trump has intensified efforts to combat what he describes as rising anti-Semitism on campuses and to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.
Last week, the White House issued Harvard an updated list of requirements it said were necessary to curb anti-Semitism. These included reforms to admissions, hiring, and governance, as well as the elimination of DEI initiatives. Harvard rejected the proposal on Monday, accusing the federal government of trying to undermine the university's autonomy.
Harvard President Alan Garber responded with a statement emphasizing the school’s commitment to addressing anti-Semitism but defending its independence. “The university will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights,” he stated.
Shortly after Harvard’s rejection, the Department of Education announced the funding freeze, citing a failure to protect Jewish students and ensure a productive learning environment. “The harassment of Jewish students is intolerable,” the department said. “Elite universities must commit to real change if they want to continue receiving taxpayer dollars.”
This action follows similar steps against other major institutions. The government previously froze $400 million in funding to Columbia University, which eventually agreed to many of the administration’s terms, earning praise from Jewish groups but criticism from free-speech advocates concerned about government overreach.
Federal funding has also been suspended for the University of Pennsylvania, Brown, Princeton, Cornell, and Northwestern amid ongoing scrutiny from the Trump administration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment