7 Palestinian Martyred In Israeli Airstrikes On Khan Younis
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Seven Palestinians were martyred in multiple Israeli airstrikes targeting the city of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
Medical sources reported that five Palestinians were martyred after the Israeli occupation forces bombed a residential home east of Khan Younis.
Meanwhile, two Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli strike on a tent sheltering displaced civilians in the Mawasi area, west of the city.
Meanwhile, the occupation warplanes launched two airstrikes on a town east of Khan Younis, and an area east of Deir Al Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the death toll from the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 2023 has surged to 51,201, with 116,869 injured.
