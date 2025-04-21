GTA Launches Taxpayer Support Booth At West Walk

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the General Tax Authority's (GTA) ongoing efforts to enhance tax awareness and provide direct support to taxpayers, GTA has announced the continuation of its awareness initiative by launching an awareness booth at West Walk.

The booth is active from April 20 to 26,2025, operating daily from 4pm to 10pm.

This initiative follows a series of similar outreach efforts previously held at Place Vendôme Mall and Landmark Mall, aiming to strengthen public engagement and provide direct access to tax-related information and services.

The booth is designed as an open, interactive platform offering essential guidance and information regarding tax procedures and obligations.

It also provides responses to taxpayers' enquiries and clarifies technical aspects of the tax systems in place within the State of Qatar.

The General Tax Authority invites individuals, entrepreneurs, and company representatives to visit the booth and benefit from complimentary advisory services aimed at facilitating tax compliance and promoting the principles of transparency and clarity.

This initiative forms part of a broader strategy by the GTA to bring its services closer to the public, reinforcing its commitment to raising tax awareness in line with the State's evolving economic landscape. It also aims to strengthen effective communication with taxpayers and enhance their understanding of tax responsibilities, thereby contributing to a transparent and trusted tax environment.