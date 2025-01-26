Azerbaijani Shooter Wins Bronze In Germany
Azerbaijani shooter Leyla Aliyeva has won the bronze medal at
H&N Cup, which is being held in Munich, Germany,
Azernews reports.
The athlete took third place in the competition for shooting at
10 meters from a pneumatic pistol, scoring 213.9 points.
Note that Azerbaijan is represented at H&N Cup by seven
shooters, including Ruslan Lunev, Ramiz Khalilov, Nigar Nasirova,
Leyli Aliyeva, Vladislav Kalmikov, Jala Bayramova, and Haji
Musayev.
These athletes are competing in the 10-meter air pistol shooting
events.
The tournament will end on January 26.
