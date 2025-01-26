Amir To Visit Oman Next Tuesday

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will head to Muscat next Tuesday on a state visit to the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, in response to a kind invitation from his brother, HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman.

The visit will address ways to enhance the strong fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries in various fields, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest.

HH the Amir is accompanied during the visit by the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and an official delegation.