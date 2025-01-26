Amir To Visit Oman Next Tuesday
Date
1/26/2025 6:02:55 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will head to Muscat next Tuesday on a state visit to the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, in response to a kind invitation from his brother, HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman.
The visit will address ways to enhance the strong fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries in various fields, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest.
HH the Amir is accompanied during the visit by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and an official delegation.
MENAFN26012025000063011010ID1109129984
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.