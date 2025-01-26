Morgado Powers To Victory At Gran Premio Castellón

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Second win in 24hrs for UAE Team Emirates-XRG

After the spectacular stage win by Jhonatan Narvaez in his debut race for the team at the Tour Down Under, Antonio Morgado has opened the European season in equally brilliant by winning the Gran Premio Castellón in Spain.

The young Portuguese cyclist, at just 20 years old, showcased his talent and determination with a stubborn and powerful effort which blew his breakaway companies off the wheel on the final rise to the line of the 171km test.

The race unfolded on an undulating route which took the riders from Castellón to Onda with damp conditions marking the day. With the early breakaway being absorbed inside the final -20km, it was UAE Team Emirates-XRG who lit things up with Jan Christen first to attack on the final slope which peaked at -11km from the line. The peloton gave chase until Alessandro Covi broke the elastic over the top of the climb with online five riders able to follow the Italian, including Morgado.

The gap would remain slim with the likes of Tudor and Jayco-AlUla giving chase, however a big insertion of power from Morgado, who took the front with over 2km to go would see nobody able to come around him. Covi held on for 4th spot, narrowly missing out on the podium.

Morgado:“It was a very hard race. At the top of the climb, I managed to get to the front, but I had to suffer a lot: I'm not a pure climber. Over the top myself and Covi ended up in a small group and we gave everything until the finish. It was a big fight in the end. I'm tired but I'm very happy to start the year with a win, it's a great start for the team so far.”

Results

1 Morgado (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 3:59:14

2 Antonio Fagundez (Burgos BH) s.t

3 Champoussin (XDS Astana) s.t

4 Covi (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) s.t