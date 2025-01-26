AI Express Flight En Route To Vizag Returns To Bengaluru

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Bengaluru: An Air India Express flight traveling from Bengaluru to Visakhapatnam was forced to return to Bengaluru on Saturday (January 25) due to a technical issue, airport officials said.

The flight, which took off at 10 a.m., circled over Bengaluru before returning to its departure point.

Airport authorities confirmed that the return was a precautionary measure and clarified that it was not an emergency landing.

"The flight returned due to technical issues, but there was no emergency landing," an official stated. As of now, the airline has not issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Earlier this month, a Singapore-bound Air India flight was forced to return to Chennai after the pilots detected a technical issue mid-air, according to airport officials and airline representatives.

The flight, AI 346, carrying approximately 170 passengers, safely returned to Chennai after the pilots alerted airport authorities about the suspected technical problem. The aircraft landed without incident, and all passengers and crew disembarked safely, officials said.

An Air India spokesperson stated that the return was a precautionary measure to address the technical snag. "The aircraft landed safely for necessary checks. All passengers and crew were unharmed," the official added.

The airline promptly arranged alternative travel plans to ensure passengers could continue their journey to Singapore from Chennai without significant delays.

