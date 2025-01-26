Trump names benefits if Canada becomes 51st US State

(MENAFN) Donald has once again expressed interest in Canada becoming the 51st state of the United States, outlining several benefits for Canadian citizens. Speaking at a press briefing in North Carolina, Trump claimed that Canadians would receive significant tax cuts, improved health coverage, and relief from military concerns if they were to join the US. He emphasized that these changes would be an appealing proposition for Canadians if clearly explained to them.



Trump’s proposal follows his past threats to impose tariffs on Canadian goods, citing a trade imbalance and a $200 billion annual loss to the US. He suggested that annexing Canada would eliminate the need for these tariffs, creating new business opportunities for both countries. Despite these proposals, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected the idea, stating that Canada would never become part of the US and warning of retaliatory tariffs if Trump proceeds with his plan.



Trump has previously shared maps on social media showing Canada as part of the US and hinted at using "economic force" to achieve this goal, although the trade deficit with Canada is much lower than Trump claims.

