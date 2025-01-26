Turkish main stock closes Friday stable

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, closed at 10,104.85 points on Friday, showing a slight decline of 0.08 percent compared to the previous day's close. This decrease reflected a modest downturn in the market, with the losing 7.91 points during the trading session. Despite the drop, the index continued to reflect the overall market performance amid ongoing economic conditions.



The daily trading volume for the BIST 100 index reached 81.3 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately USD2.28 billion. This trading activity indicates ongoing market participation, with investors engaging in transactions, even as the index experienced a slight fall. The volume suggests a consistent interest in Turkish financial markets, though fluctuations in stock prices continue to be influenced by global and domestic factors.



As of 6:24 p.m. local time (1524 GMT), the price of an ounce of gold was recorded at USD2,792.21. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at around USD78.28 per barrel. These prices are reflective of global commodity market trends, with gold prices remaining high due to economic uncertainties, while oil prices have shown some stability within the current range.



Regarding exchange rates, the US dollar was valued at 35.6867 Turkish liras, while the euro was traded at 37.5221 liras. The British pound was priced at 44.4896 liras. These exchange rates reflect the ongoing fluctuations in the Turkish lira, which continue to be influenced by both internal economic factors and international market dynamics.

