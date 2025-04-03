Zarqa Chamber Of Industry Exports Total $339M In Q1 2025

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - President of the Zarqa Chamber of Industry (ZCI) Fares Hammoudeh on Wednesday said that industrial exports from Zarqa and Mafraq governorates remained stable during March, amounting to some $115 million.

Hammoudeh noted that this figure matches the value recorded during the same month in 2024, despite the impact of the Eid Al Fitr holiday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that total exports in the first quarter of 2025 reached $339 million, compared to $344 million during the same period in 2024, reflecting a slight decline of 1.5 per cent.

Hammoudeh stressed that exports to Arab countries remained steady at $143 million during the January-March of 2025, accounting for 42 per cent of total exports, the same value recorded for the same period in 2024.

He pointed out that Saudi Arabia topped the list of importing countries with a "notable" increase of 46 per cent, with exports amounting to $49.2 million compared to $33.5 million during the same period in 2024.

Iraq ranked second, despite a 10 per cent decline in exports, totalling $47.3 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to $53 million in the corresponding period of 2024.

Exports to Algeria saw a "significant" surge of 278 per cent, reaching $15.9 million compared to $4.2 million in the same period in 2024, while exports to Syria also rose "sharply" by 135 per cent, reaching $4.7 million compared to $2 million.

Regarding exports to global markets, North America accounted for 45 per cent of total exports in the first quarter of 2025, amounting to $152.4 million, marking a 5 per cent decline compared to $161.2 million during the same period in 2024.

Exports to the US experienced a slight decrease of 3 per cent, totalling $147.6 million compared to $152.6 million, according to Hammoudeh.