Bihar: Khushboo Pandey Granted Bail After Spending Over One Month In Jail

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 3 (IANS) Khushboo Pandey, popularly known as 'Hindu Sherni', has been granted bail by the Jamui Civil Court on Thursday after spending nearly one and a half months in jail.

On February 16, a controversy erupted in Baliyadih village under the jurisdiction of the Jhajha police station area in Jamui district over the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa event.

That had led to a violent clash, with people attacking with bricks and stones, leaving several injured and damaging many vehicles.

Khusboo Pandey was facing charges of making provocative speeches and raising objectionable slogans during the Hanuman Chalisa recital, which allegedly led to the provocation.

Additionally, Pandey and others were accused of organising the event and assembling people without informing the district police.

A threatening video of Khusboo Pandey, related to the event, was also circulated online on the day of the event.

Following the violence, Sub-Inspector Nandan Rai of Jhajha police station registered a case against seven other named individuals, including Khusboo Pandey and 50 unknown persons, in connection with the incident.

On February 18, Jamui police arrested Khushboo Pandey from her residence, naming her a prime accused in the incident.

After being presented in court, she was sent to jail pending further proceedings. Her arrest sparked political controversy in the district, with several groups raising concerns over her detention.

After more than 45 days in jail, the Jamui Civil Court granted her bail on Thursday, bringing major relief to her supporters. She is expected to be released from jail soon.