Gem To Offer Onboarding Support For Startups At Startup Mahakumbh 2025

MENAFN - KNN India)The Second Edition of Startup Mahakumbh, presented by Government e Marketplace (GeM), will feature comprehensive onboarding assistance for participating startups, enabling them to immediately begin selling on the GeM platform.

The GeM Pavilion is designed to function as an open forum where startups can engage directly with selected government buyers and identify market opportunities for their innovative products and services.

Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with GeMAI, a sophisticated virtual chatbot that provides an immersive experience of the GeM portal.

GeMAI features chat functionality and voice command capabilities in eight languages, assisting visitors with platform navigation, query resolution, and ticket tracking.

According to Ajay Bhadoo, CEO, GeM, the GeM Pavilion located in Hall 5 will offer newly registered startups complimentary professional product photography and catalogue uploading services.

This initiative aligns with GeM's strategic vision to onboard the maximum number of eligible Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT)-registered startups onto its platform.

To facilitate this objective, GeM is establishing a substantial pavilion in Hall 5 dedicated to startup registrations throughout the three-day event.

As part of GeM's comprehensive outreach program, the GeM team will provide guided onboarding support to assist startups in seamlessly integrating as sellers on India's largest e-marketplace for government procurement.

The event will feature various sessions conducted by GeM leadership exploring opportunities for startups in public procurement.

Specialised masterclasses are being organised to provide sector-specific insights designed to help startups scale their operations in the government procurement domain.

Senior GeM officials will be present throughout the event to engage directly with the startup community.

Startup Mahakumbh is expected to bring together more than 3,000 startups, over 1,000 incubators and accelerators, and industry leaders across ten key sectors, establishing it as the world's largest platform for showcasing innovation in the startup ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)