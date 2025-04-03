Sebastian Hoeness Leads Stuttgart To Historic German Cup Final

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin, April 3 (IANS) Sebastian Hoeness held nothing back. Despite his media obligations as head coach, the 42-year-old put aside protocol during a live TV broadcast, removed his microphone, and ran to join his team. After securing Stuttgart's first German Cup final appearance in 13 years, his players had gathered on the goal line in front of their fans. "I wanted to be in that picture too," he admitted, before apologizing on air: "Sorry, but I have to go."

A scion of a famous football family, Hoeness has spent the past two years in Stuttgart on what feels like a whirlwind journey. His arrival on April 3, 2023, was met with little fanfare, but now he stands at the center of the club's resurgence, reports Xinhua. The son of former Bayern Munich striker Dieter Hoeness and nephew of Bayern Munich's former president and current board member Uli Hoeness, he was brought in to rescue a struggling Stuttgart side.

Under his leadership, the team survived a relegation battle against Hamburg in 2023, then followed it with a record-setting 73-point Bundesliga season and its first UEFA Champions League qualification in 14 years.

Despite narrowly missing out on the Champions League knockout stage, Stuttgart now has a shot at silverware in the 2025 German Cup final against third-division side Bielefeld on May 24.

As players celebrated on the pitch in front of 60,000 fans, Hoeness admitted the magnitude of the past two years was overwhelming. "I'm sorry, but I can't recall these two years. My head is empty," he said, instead focusing on the significance of the final for the club.

With his father having played for Stuttgart and a stint as a youth coach in 1999, Hoeness has developed a deep connection to VfB. Despite speculation linking him to Dortmund, Leipzig, and Bayern Munich, he extended his contract until 2028, with no exit clause. "We haven't reached the end of the story together," he said.

Forging his own identity beyond the shadows of his father and uncle, Hoeness has combined sporting ambition with an empathetic leadership style. Alongside sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth, he has helped restore stability to the 2007 Bundesliga champions after years of turmoil.

Now, Stuttgart face another challenge: avoiding an upset against Bielefeld. In recent years, third-division clubs like Union, Cottbus, and Hertha II have all failed to win the Cup. Stuttgart must ensure it doesn't become the first to fall short against a lower-league side in the final.