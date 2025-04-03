Agritech Start-Up Agrivijay's Solar Sewing Project Empowers Tribal Women

MENAFN - KNN India)AgriVijay, an agritech social enterprise focused on renewable energy solutions for rural India, has announced a successful conclusion to the 2024-25 financial year with 105% year-over-year growth and a return to profitability.

The company highlighted its Solar Sewing Machine project with BAIF, which supports tribal women entrepreneurs in Maharashtra, as a significant achievement in their year-end report.

Founded during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, AgriVijay began as a bootstrapped venture supported by the Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog.

The company has positioned itself as India's first curated marketplace specializing in renewable energy products and services for farmers and rural households, focusing on increasing savings while contributing to climate change mitigation.

AgriVijay's business model includes a dedicated website, mobile app (currently under development), call centres offering support in local languages, field sales representatives, technical teams, and a network of village-level outlets branded as Renewable Energy Stores.

These resources help disseminate knowledge about renewable energy solutions while providing high-quality products with benefits including free solar insurance, extended warranties, after-sales service, and financing options.

The company currently operates across five states-Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana-with more than 80 Renewable Energy Stores at the village level.

AgriVijay aims to continue empowering farmers and rural households to become both producers and consumers of renewable energy, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

(KNN Bureau)