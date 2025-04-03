88 Investment, Operational Contracts Signed In Jordan-Syria Free Zone
JFZIC Vice Chairman Sharaf Al Din Rifai told Al Mamlaka TV that the contracts were distributed among 78 contracts for the old part of the zone and 10 contracts for the new expansion.
More than 800 investors are awaiting approvals to start their businesses to invest and operate in the JFZIC.
Rifai stressed that the zone is witnessing a "very active" commercial movement for all commercial and economic activities, and that the authority is working in coordination with concerned authorities in the two countries to facilitate procedures in the region and stimulate commercial movement.
