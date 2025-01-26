US Condemns Houthi Detainment Of UN Staff

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- The United States condemned actions of Houthi militias who took United Nations staff members in Yemen and demanded their immediate non-conditional or conditional release.

"These actions come amid the Houthis' ongoing campaign of terror that includes taking hundreds of UN, NGO, and staff members," read a press release by the Department of State.

The release also relayed their support to UN Secretary General and all UN efforts to secure the unconditional and immediate release of all Houthi detainees.

They considered this latest roundup a sign of bad faith of the group's claims of seeking de-escalation and representing the representing the interests of the Yemeni people.

"The Houthis have failed to commit to ceasing attacks on regional states, U.S. service members and all maritime traffic in the Red Sea and surrounding waterways in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions," it added.

The White House, last Wednesday, officially declared the Houthis a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

The press release affirmed that Washington intent will hold the group accountable for its reckless attacks and actions. (end)

