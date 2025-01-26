DC Srinagar Unfurls National Flag At Office Premises
1/26/2025 2:15:23 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today unfurled the National Flag and took the salute from CRPF contingent at the DC Office premises to celebrate 76th Republic Day, here.
The unfurling of tricolor was followed by the National Anthem.
The DC extended Republic Day greetings to the Officers of District Administration and security who were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner highlighted the significance of constitution and its adoption in efficient delivery of public services. He emphasized quality and timely disposal of public issues and ensuring better services to people.
He also highlighted the implementation of various development works, self employment schemes, citizen centric welfare schemes and revenue related services in the District.
Later, in a impressive award ceremony function, the Deputy Commissioner felicitated the Officials of District Administration Srinagar for their meritorious services & to acknowledge and recognize the services rendered by the best performing employees.
Among others present on the occasion were Additional District Development Commissioner, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Ahamd Kataria, Chief Planning Officer, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, staff of Deputy Commissioners Office besides, security officials were also present on the occasion.
Soon after the culmination of the Republic Day function at DC Office, the Deputy Commissioner visited Balidan Stambh and paid tributes to the martyrs in whose honour the Balidan Stambh has been built.
