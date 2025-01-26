Lootah Biofuels Calls for Greater Awareness of Sustainable Practices and Reducing Food Waste

(MENAFN- Blue Apple Mediacom) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – January 2025:

Lootah Biofuels, a pioneer in circular economy solutions through the production of biodiesel from used cooking oil, has emphasised the importance of raising awareness about sustainable practices and reducing food waste, particularly during periods of high food consumption, such as the holy month of Ramadan.

Since its establishment in 2010, Lootah Biofuels has been producing biodiesel from used cooking oil. The company is now preparing to expand its network of suppliers to collect and recycle used cooking oil for biodiesel production. Currently, the company’s top 10 institutional partners supply approximately 300,000 litres of used cooking oil per month to Lootah Biofuels' production facility.

As part of its initiatives to promote sustainability, Lootah Biofuels plans to launch a smart app in the coming months. The app will encourage individuals, businesses, and organisations across the UAE to safely dispose of used cooking oil at designated collection points. This used oil will then be converted into biodiesel, contributing to environmental sustainability. The app will simplify the process of contacting Lootah Biofuels for oil collection, supporting recycling efforts, reducing pollution, conserving resources, and minimising the negative environmental impacts of discarding used cooking oil as waste.

Yousif Bin Saeed Lootah, Founder and CEO of Lootah Biofuels, said: "Our focus on sustainable solutions aligns with the UAE’s vision and its leading initiatives to promote sustainability, the circular economy, and innovation. We are committed to raising awareness about the efficient use of resources and expanding our network to collect used cooking oil to produce eco-friendly and sustainable biofuel. We invite individuals and organisations to take advantage of the available channels to reduce food waste and recycle used oil to preserve our resources and support sustainable solutions."

Lootah further highlighted the importance of learning from global best practices and encouraging individuals and families to actively participate in collecting used cooking oil. He added that Lootah Biofuels will continue to launch initiatives aimed at expanding its collection network and converting used oils into clean, environmentally friendly, and cost-effective biofuel.

Estimates from the UAE Food Bank reveal that food waste costs the UAE economy up to AED 13 billion annually. Food that ends up in landfills emits methane, a greenhouse gas significantly more harmful than carbon dioxide in driving global warming. According to recent studies, 38% of prepared food in Dubai is wasted, with the figure rising to 60%



during Ramadan. Additionally, per capita food waste in the UAE increases from 2.7 kg per day to 4.5 kg daily during the holy month.

Lootah stressed the value of government and private sector initiatives aimed at reducing food waste and enhancing sustainable practices. He stated: "Recycling waste protects public health and prevents environmental pollution, aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategy. At Lootah Biofuels, we are increasing our efforts to raise awareness of sustainable initiatives and meet the objectives of the UAE’s National Biofuel Policy by providing clean and sustainable energy sources.”

Furthermore, Lootah Biofuels aims to support the percentage of recycling UCO to reach 80% in the coming years, up from the current level of less than 50%, which is largely sourced from restaurants and the hospitality sector.

The company is committed to advancing the use of biodiesel in transportation and supporting the National Biofuel Policy, developed by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in coordination with strategic public and private sector partners. The policy aims to diversify energy sources and increase the share of biodiesel to 20% by 2050. Full reliance on biodiesel can reduce the carbon footprint of diesel-powered vehicles by 75%.

Notably, Lootah Biofuels produces biodiesel from used cooking oil, which offers the highest carbon reduction rate among all biodiesel feedstocks. The company currently exports biodiesel to European countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK, as well as India, and plans to expand exports to the Gulf states, and Asian markets amid rising global demand for biofuel.





