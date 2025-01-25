Zamalek Crowned Arab Volleyball Champions

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 25 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Zamalek SC won the 43rd Arab Men's Clubs Volleyball Championship in Doha on Saturday after beating their compatriots Al-Ahly SC 3-0 in the final. Zamalek scored 25-21, 25-18 and 25-20, thus securing their third Arab title. Qatar Volleyball Association President Ali Al-Kuwari and Arab Volleyball Federation President Ali bin Mohammad Al Khalifa handed Zamalek players the cup and medals. Al-Ahly won the silver medal and Oman's Al-Seeb SC got the bronze medal after defeating Qatar's SC 3-1. (end) sss

