Udhampur Encounter Enters 2Nd Day

The gunfight, which began on Wednesday, resumed with renewed intensity late Thursday morning as security personnel, including the Army, J&K Police, and paramilitary troopers, tightened their cordon around a vast stretch of the forest.

According to official sources, the operation is taking place in a highly rugged and densely wooded terrain, which is making the search effort both slow and challenging.“The forest area is extremely tough to navigate. Visibility is poor, and there are multiple natural hideouts,” said an officer on the ground.

Sources believe at least three militants are trapped inside the cordoned-off zone. The identity and affiliation of the militants have not yet been confirmed.

As part of the intensified search, reinforcements were rushed to the area early Thursday. Helicopters and drones have been deployed for aerial surveillance, scanning treetops and deep forest zones for movement. Additionally, sniffer dogs have been sent deep into the jungle to aid in the search.

“The entire forest belt has been brought under surveillance. We are proceeding cautiously due to the terrain and the possibility of traps,” the official said.

Residents in nearby villages reported hearing gunshots throughout the night and again on Thursday morning. However, no civilian casualties or injuries have been reported.

The operation is expected to continue until the area is thoroughly sanitized. Authorities have asked locals to stay away from the forest and maintain calm. (CNS)

