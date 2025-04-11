Communication Minister: Jordan Will Continue To Withstand Threats, Difficulties

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 11 (Petra)-- Government Communication Minister Mohammad Momani, confirmed that Jordan will continue to be strong in the face of any threats or difficulties.Minister Momani made this announcement in reaction to the drone crash in the Madaba Governorate's Ma'in district, 30 kilometers south-west of the capital Amman.Momani verified that the drone crash did not result in any casualties in the Ma'in area.He clarified that the Jordan Armed Forces and Civil Defense personnel responded to the situation with great professionalism and efficiency, adding that the incident resulted in material losses in forested regions.He went on to say that the Kingdom has a long history of surviving crises because of the unity of its people, the cohesiveness of its institutions, and the will and wisdom of its leadership.He emphasized the need of national unity in addressing regional and global challenges and stated that the government is dedicated to improving stability and security.Momani cautioned against rumors and false information, urging all citizens to get their information from trustworthy sources and to stay away from any dangerous areas.He continued by saying that Jordan has once again demonstrated its capacity to safeguard its interests and prevent any regional conflicts through its security services and other institutions.Momani emphasized that unity is the most effective weapon against all threats to the security and stability of the country and urged all Jordanians to come together and fortify their sense of patriotism.He conveyed his gratitude to government agencies and security bodies for their efforts to maintain Jordan's stability and security.According to the Minister, Jordan is proceeding with confidence and resolve and will continue to confront obstacles with courage and knowledge.