Ontario Tunnelling Hazel Mccallion Line Into Downtown Brampton

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BRAMPTON, Ontario - The Ontario is moving forward with work to extend the Hazel McCallion Line into downtown Brampton and Mississauga and plans to tunnel the Brampton portion of the segment. The underground extension in downtown Brampton would connect the Hazel McCallion Line to the heart of one of Canada's fastest-growing cities, providing more people with fast, affordable and reliable transit.

“By tunnelling the Hazel McCallion Line into downtown Brampton, we're helping tens of thousands of daily riders connect seamlessly to world-class transit that will extend across the region,” said premier Doug Ford.“As we continue building the Hazel McCallion Line, expanding GO service and building new roads and highways in the region, including Highway 413, we're helping Brampton residents get where they need to go quickly and conveniently.”

The next steps will involve detailed planning and design of the Brampton and Mississauga extensions, including an underground tunnel from the Brampton Gateway Terminal to downtown Brampton. Metrolinx will study ways to optimize construction and the route's alignment to improve connection to the Brampton Innovation District GO Station and meet the City of Brampton's vision for Main Street and the downtown core.

“As one of the fastest-growing cities in our province, Brampton residents deserve access to world-class transit to meet the needs of a vibrant, thriving community,” said Prabmeet Sarkaria, minister of transportation.“Last year, we made a promise to pave the way for a new priority transit extension that will shorten the daily commutes of tens of thousands of people in Brampton, and we're getting it done.”

The Hazel McCallion Line extensions to downtown Brampton and Mississauga will offer key connections to GO Transit, Brampton Transit, Züm and MiWay routes helping transit riders save time on their commutes and reducing gridlock for drivers. The Hazel McCallion Line is part of the largest transit expansion in North America, with an investment of nearly $70 billion over the next decade to build and expand public transit and ensure the province has the infrastructure needed to keep goods and people moving.

“This is a transformative moment for Brampton. The commitment from premier Ford and the government of Ontario to fund the extension of the LRT into our city, including a tunneled section into downtown, is truly a game changer,” said Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton.“It's a bold step toward shaping a future where Brampton continues to thrive and flourish as a dynamic, modern city. We are excited to work alongside the province to bring this vision to life and build a better, more connected Brampton for generations to come.”

Quick facts

The extensions were designated as a priority transit project in 2024 under the Building Transit Faster Act, to reduce red tape, streamline approval processes and get shovels in the ground sooner, saving taxpayer dollars.

By 2051, the Greater Golden Horseshoe's population is expected to grow from 10 million to almost 15 million people.

The Hazel McCallion Line Extension to Downtown Brampton is approximately four kilometres.

The province is advancing the extensions as a separate project from the main corridor of the Hazel McCallion Line, which is currently under construction.

