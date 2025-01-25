Lebanese Army Continues Deployment In Southern Lebanon
1/25/2025 3:02:55 PM
QNA
Beirut: The Lebanese army has announced the full deployment of its units in the South Litani region, following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the region's villages and towns.
In a statement Saturday, the Lebanese army stated that military units have deployed in the towns of Qawzah, Debel, Hanin and Beit Lif - Bint Jbeil in the central sector in the South Litani region after the Israeli forces withdrew, in coordination with the five-member committee supervising the ceasefire agreement.
The statement added that the army command also continues to closely coordinate with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon - UNIFIL regarding the situation in the aforementioned region, within the framework of Resolution 1701.
The army command also called on citizens not to approach the areas from which the Israeli army is withdrawing and to abide by the instructions of the military units.
