KHCF Treated 35,000 Cancer Patients In 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 25 (Petra) -King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) and Center (KHCC), headed by Princess Ghida Talal, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, made a slew of "distinguished" achievements in 2024, in a push to achieve their mission of providing the "best" to cancer patients, according to the "highest" international standards.In its statement, the KHCC provided its services to 35,000 patients of all ages and witnessed progress in medical excellence in cancer treatment, enhanced healthcare services and expanded infrastructure, as Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah inaugurated the new Radiation Oncology building, which contributed to increasing the center's capacity.KHCC also conducted the first surgery of its kind in the Arab world for brain tumors using laser technology and surgical robot, and started to provide immunotherapy for blood tumor patients through chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy.Thanks to the support and continuous support of charitable people, the treatment costs of 1,298 underprivileged patients were covered by charity and zakat funds, and the center continued to receive cancer patients from the Gaza Strip.As for scientific research, 272 researchers from Arab scientists residing across the world applied for the King Hussein Cancer Research Award.In the context of providing comprehensive treatment, including psychological and social support, more than 9,000 patients benefited from psychotherapy services.Furthermore, the center secured support to school and university students to continue their education, as "Back to School" program and the University Scholarships program provided their services to over 100 students, while a range of programs were directed specifically to child patients, mainly the summer camp and the Dreams Achievement Program.In continuation of raising awareness about the importance of prevention and early detection of breast cancer, regional and local awareness campaigns were organized, in a bid to serve the community to conduct mammogram tests for thousands of women throughout the Kingdom.As part of the efforts to serve the "largest" possible number of people under the umbrella of Takaful Care Insurance, the number of insurance subscribers stood at more than 200,000 individuals and companies.