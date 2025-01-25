3Rd Annual Palestine Forum Begins In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The third Annual Palestine Forum, organized by the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies in collaboration with the Institute for Palestine Studies, began Saturday in Doha, in the presence of of Culture HE Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, and Minister of State at the of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.

The tree-day forum is one of the foremost academic gatherings for Palestine studies with research on issues ranging from international law to cultural heritage, political movements, history, and global solidarity.

Attended by a number of academics, researchers and activists, the forum will address the various dimensions of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as well as the challenges facing the Palestinian national project.

The forum's agenda features seven sessions, three public seminars over the days of the forum, and a closed workshop on the third day.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Institute for Palestine Studies, Dr. Tarek Mitri stressed the importance of the forum in fostering dialogue and enriching research thought.

He noted that the event comes after the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip began, while referencing to the fears that have not dissipated in Gaza or the West Bank, due to the ongoing Israeli aggression.

In his keynote, Dr. Mitri voiced fears that Israel would wage its aggression on the West Bank after it stopped in the Gaza Strip, saying the conflict is no longer local and can be ignored or used in pointless discourses.

He touched on the efforts of the Institute for Palestine Studies in documenting the war impact on the fields of education, health, culture and agriculture.

In turn, General Director of the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies (ACRPS), Dr. Azmi Bishara delivered a keynote, discussing the recent developments in the Palestinian cause and the dimensions of Palestinian steadfastness in the face of the ongoing Israeli genocide.

He emphasized the utmost urgency of a unified Palestinian stance. "The absence of such a unified stance is precisely why Israel can manoeuvre so freely internationally, regionally, and within Palestine to focus attention on its own dilemma instead of the Palestinian plight," he said.

The scientific committee of the Forum received 560 research proposals in this session, of which 220 were accepted, and about 90 peer-reviewed papers will be presented.