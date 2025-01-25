Padma Awards 2025: Padma Shri For 100-Year-Old Freedom Fighter, Kuwaiti Yoga Pioneer, Nagaland Fruit Farmer Check List

(MENAFN- Live Mint) 30 people from various walks of life were awarded the Padma Shri on Saturday - ahead of Republic Day celebrations in India. The list included a 100-year old freedom fighter from Goa, a Dhak player from West Bengal, the first woman puppeteers of India, two influencers and more.

The Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian honours of the country - are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards cover people from myriad disciplines and various fields of activity. They are announced annually during Republic Day celebrations.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service while 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order. A 'Padma Shri' is awarded for distinguished service in any field.



Libia Lobo Sardesai

She played an important role in Goa's freedom movement - co-founding an underground radio station called 'Voz da Liberdabe (Voice of Freedom)' - in a forested area in 1955 - to rally people against Portuguese rule.

Gokul Chandra Dey

The 57-year old Dhak player from West Bengal broke gender stereotypes by training 150 women in the male-dominated field. He also created a lightweight dhak that is 1.5 kg less than the conventional instrument. He has represented India at various international platforms and performed with Maestros such as Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Zakir Hussain.

Sally Holkar

82-year old Sally Holkar transformed the once dying Maheshwari craft and founded a handloom school in Madhya Pradesh to give training in traditional weaving techniques. She has devoted five decades of her life to revitalising the 300-year-old weaving legacy.

Shaikha A J Al Sabah

The Yoga practitioner from Kuwait is considered a 'pioneering figure' in the wellness landscape of the other country. She is also the founder of Daratma - the first licensed yoga studio of Kuwait.

L Hangthing

The Nagaland fruit farmer has over 30 years of expertise in cultivating non-native fruits in his home state. P Datchanamoorthy

He is an instrumentalist specializing in Thavil, a classical percussion instrument vital to South Indian music and culture, with more than 5 decades of experience.

Who are the Padma Shri awardees?